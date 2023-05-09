INDIA

Israel Foreign Minister arrives in India on three-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday arrived on a three-day visit, which is his first official trip to the country.

According to official sources, the two sides will discuss ways to expand bilateral ties between the two nations.

Cohen will meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and hold wide-ranging discussions covering the entire expanse of engagement between India and Israel, including in areas of strategic affairs and trade.

Official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A warm welcome to FM @elicoh1 of Israel on his first official visit to India. Looking forward to the visit further strengthening the multifaceted – partnership.”

Cohen will also attend an India-Israel Business Forum being organised by industry body CII on Tuesday.

He will also participate in a special conversation organised by the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute here.

This evening, he will leave for Agra to attend a programme scheduled to be held on May 10.

20230509-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Racing Championship gets underway in Coimbatore

    Explosive material recovered from orchard in J&K

    Small but signficiant like a bookmark: Parthiban on his ‘Ponniyin Selvan:...

    Centre taking steps to eliminate TB by 2025: MoS Dr Bharati...