Israel, Germany ink deal on energy cooperation

Israel and Germany have signed an agreement over cooperation in the energy sector, said a joint statement issued by the two countries on Sunday.

It was signed by Karine Elharrar, Israel’s Energy Minister and Oliver Krischer, parliamentary state secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Xinhua news agency reported.

The signature took place after a meeting they held at the sidelines of the International Energy Agency’s annual ministerial meeting in Paris.

The partnership addresses common interests in advancing technologies to provide reliable, sustainable and affordable energy with emphasis on expanding renewable energy and the use of new energy technologies, said the statement.

The agreement defines important areas for future cooperation, including renewable energies, cybersecurity for energy infrastructure, technological innovation, and collaboration in natural gas and in hydrogen application.

