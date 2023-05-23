WORLD

Israel hikes interest rate to highest level in 17 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Amid inflation, the Bank of Israel (BOI) announced that it was raising its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 per cent, the highest level since November 2006.

This is the 10th consecutive increase in the benchmark rate since April 2022, which stood at 0.1 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The central bank said that it is raising rates in order to combat inflation, which has been running above the government’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for several months.

In April 2023, inflation reached 5 per cent.

The BOI said that it expects inflation to continue declining in the coming months, but it will remain above the target range for some time.

The central bank also said that it will continue to monitor economic conditions and adjust interest rates as needed.

20230523-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN emergency fund allocates $5 mn to help Egypt accommodate Sudanese...

    ‘Russia transporting prisoners from Crimea to organise riots in Ukraine’

    36 killed, 32 injured in tribal clashes in Sudan

    Mexican President inaugurates new int’l airport