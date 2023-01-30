Israel on Monday hosted the heads of the cyber defence systems of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco for a regional cyber intelligence meeting, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said in a statement.

The event, held at Microsoft’s campus in the coastal city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, was aimed at strengthening relations and cooperation between the countries to improve regional cyber defence and examine technological solutions, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“Cyber defence is a central axis in the relations between those countries,” said INCD Director-General Gaby Portnoy.

“The collaborations between the private and governmental sectors, and between the countries in the region have a significant contribution to national resilience and the advancement of the economy,” he concluded.

