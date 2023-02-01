WORLD

Israel intercepts rocket from Gaza amid escalating tension

NewsWire
0
0

Israel intercepted a rocket from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the region in a visit that aimed at calming escalating violence.

The rocket triggered sirens in the southern city of Sderot and in communities near the besieged Palestinian enclave, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

The firing of the rocket came amid surging violence between Israelis and Palestinians, mainly in the occupied West Bank.

Over the weekend, Israel carried out airstrikes on targets which the military said was an “underground rocket manufacturing site” in the central Gaza Strip that belongs to Hamas, an Islamist militant group that governs the Palestinian enclave. The attack followed six rockets that were fired from Gaza at southern Israel. No injuries were reported on both sides.

20230202-035003

