Israel’s aerial defense system intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid simmering tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

“One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System,” the military spokesperson said.

The rocket triggered sirens in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip. It was the first time a rocket was fired from Gaza in the last seven months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket launch came amid the latest wave of violence over the past month that saw Israeli police raiding the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At least 200 Palestinians were injured during Israelis’ raids.

Meanwhile, more than 10 Israelis were killed in a string of shooting, stabbing, and car-ramming attacks in the last few weeks, some of which were carried out by Arab citizens of Israel.

