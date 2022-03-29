Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed “regional security challenges” during their meeting in Amman on Tuesday, Israel’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting at the king’s palace focused on measures to safeguard freedom of worship, security coordination and improving the livelihood of the Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Gantz stressed the need of maintaining regional stability during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was also attended by Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister. Last week, Safadi met Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev in Amman to discuss the escalating tensions in the region.

The Tuesday meeting came in the wake of a two-day conference in southern Israel, during which foreign ministers from four Arab countries, Israel and the US met on regional security and cooperation. The Jordanian king on Monday travelled to Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank to show his solidarity with the Palestinians, who did not attend the conference in Israel.

Israel witnessed two attacks over the past week, the latest being a shooting in northern Israel on Sunday that killed two Israeli police officers. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack.

