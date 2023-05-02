WORLD

Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Israel launched a fresh missile attack at military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo, according to the state-owned Syrian TV.

The Syrian air defences intercepted many of the missiles, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Syrian TV report.

The report added that several explosions were heard in Aleppo following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported several explosions heard in Aleppo after Israeli missiles hit the military sites.

It is not known yet if there were any casualties.

20230502-055003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Galaxy Watch6 series to feature bigger batteries than its predecessors: Report

    Bayern Munich sends warning message with win against PSG

    Biden slams antisemitism, says America won’t be silent

    Pakistan was responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley