Israel launches missile strikes on military sites in Damascus: Syrian Army

Israeli forces “launched missile strikes from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and targeted military sites south of the capital Damascus on Monday night”, the Syrian army said in a statement.

It added that most of the missiles were successfully intercepted, and the attack caused no casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the opposition side, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Israeli attack targeted sites in the Kisweh area south of Damascus where pro-Iran Shiite militias are located.

The UK-based war monitor added that the Syrian air defences successfully intercepted most of the missiles but missed two, which slammed the base.

