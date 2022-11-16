WORLD

Israel launches plan for generating solar electricity in agricultural lands

Israel has announced a plan to optimise agricultural land use by integrating clean solar electricity generation.

The plan, at a cost of 17 million shekels (about $5 million), includes more than 130 pilot programmes, which will be spread over a total area of about 2 square km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a joint statement from the country’s energy and agriculture ministries.

The programmes will include facility deployment for solar power generation in agricultural plots throughout Israel, using various technologies and crops.

The programmes will also include research and development, for examining the effects of solar power generation on agricultural production, the statement said.

The plan follows a government decision to increase the target for electricity production from renewable energies in Israel to 30 per cent by 2030 while maintaining the continued output of profitable agricultural produce and optimising the use of agricultural land, the ministries said.

The transition to clean electricity generation is to deal with the climate crisis, promote sustainable agriculture, and enable an additional source of income for Israeli farmers, they concluded.

