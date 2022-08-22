LIFESTYLEWORLD

Israel launches plan to promote agro-tourism

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has launched a plan to promote agricultural tourism in the country to boost its economy and employment.

The plan launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday includes the setup of visitor centres and support for small businesses in rural areas, for a total amount of 3 million shekels ($910,000).

The plan aims to develop economic growth engines in rural regions, with an emphasis on business entrepreneurship willing to integrate into agriculture, the Ministry said.

It added that the purpose of supporting visitor centres is to promote agricultural activities to the general public, while aiding small businesses is for diversifying employment fields available in villages, including tourism and recreation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The rural space in Israel, with its economic, social and demographic development, is necessary for the continued existence of a productive and prosperous Israeli agriculture,” the Ministry said.

20220823-033402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anushka and Virat’s Covid fundraiser effort surpasses target, raises over 11...

    Madhuri Dixit Nene looks ‘pretty in pink’ in new photo-op

    HKTB launches virtual event ahead of CNY to promote Hong Kong...

    Taapsee Pannu enjoys her last off-day of ‘Looop Lapeta’ shoot