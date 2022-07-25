Israel has launched a plan to rebuild Tiberias, a northeastern resort city by the Sea of Galilee that was shattered in a storm in May, the Ministry of Tourism announced.

The Israeli government has approved 90 million shekels (about $26.1 million) for the plan, among which 64 million shekels go to the renovation and development of the city’s promenade area that was heavily damaged by the strong storm, the Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

“The many years in which Tiberias has been neglected came to an end,” said Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, adding “we are putting the city back on Israel’s top tourist cities list”.

The storm left the city with pits, collapsed trees, flooded restaurants, and damaged beaches in the southeast of the Sea of Galilee, which is a freshwater lake, Xinhua news agency reported.

