INDIA

Israel launches short-warning service for extreme weather events

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has launched a new short-warning service for abnormal weather events, the Transport Ministry said.

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS), a unit in the Ministry, will be responsible for providing the new service, including short-time alerts on storms, floods, heavy heat loads, and fires, the frequency of which has all increased following global climate change, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It is part of a new detailed hourly forecast service for the next 24 hours, for 80 cities and towns, alongside 73 tourist sites throughout the country, including all national parks.

The Ministry stated that the information, which appears on the IMS website, is more accurate than global weather applications, thanks to local data collection alongside high-resolution regional simulations.

It added that the targeted information is especially important for emergency and rescue forces, as well as local authorities during periods of extreme weather.

2023071338547

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ugly fight breaks out between India, Afghanistan players...

    Ganga Atlas developed by IIT Kanpur launched during Ganga Utsav

    With an eye on its Muslim vote bank, SP set to...

    Bhagwant Mann’s mother gets emotional on son’s elevation