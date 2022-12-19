LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Israel launches tech plan for detection of noisy vehicles

NewsWire
0
0

The Israeli government has launched a plan to gather innovative solutions to the road noises of motor vehicles using automatic detection technology.

The plan encouraged tech firms and entrepreneurs to come up with solutions that would enable the detection of “abnormally noisy” vehicles in various visibility and weather conditions, such as darkness and fog, so that law enforcement could be less complex and requires less manpower, the Ministries of Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as Environmental Protection said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Three proposals would be selected for demonstration and each of them would receive government support of 50,000 shekels (about $14,440), Xinhua news agency reported.

Noise from vehicles has long been a hazard in Israel in recent years, causing health problems and interfering with daily activities, the Ministries said, noting excessive noises came from the illegally modified engine and exhaust system of motorcycles.

The plan was publicised on the new National Challenges website built to improve the Israeli government’s performance through the assimilation of innovative technologies.

20221219-062203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired by Dinesh Pandit’s ‘bhayanak’...

    Debunking the myths of palliative care

    Jatin Sarna takes up scriptwriting

    10.7% increase in voters in Himachal: Poll official