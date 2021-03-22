Israel has lifted a restriction on the number of incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport after the Supreme Court ruled that the two-month-long measure has been “unconstitutional”.

The coronavirus cabinet decided on Saturday night to lift a measure that restricted the number of arrivals at Israel’s international Ben Gurion Airport to 3,000 per day, effective from midnight between Saturday and Sunday, a government statement said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of inbound and outbound flights on a daily basis at the airport will be limited in accordance with “the effective capacity of the airport and the need to keep the coronavirus requirements of social distancing and the need to carry out tests,” according to the statement.

“The obligation to measure heat for passengers at the entrance to the terminal and before boarding will be cancelled,” said the statement.

