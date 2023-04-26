WORLD

Israel marks 75th Independence Day amid protests

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has marked its 75th Independence Day amid protests and political divisions between supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary”.

The celebration on Tuesday began at sundown, with an official torch-lighting ceremony held at the Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. As Netanyahu spoke at the state ceremony for the fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl, protesters rallied outside the site, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in the city of Tel Aviv for what the organisers called an “Independence Party” to protest the overhaul plan. The Tel Aviv police blocked parts of the Ayalon Highway and several main streets.

Over the past few days, Netanyahu and opposition leaders called for putting their differences aside. However, the day was still marked by clashes as bereaved families laid wreaths and lit candles at cemeteries across Israel.

In Beersheba, where hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke, clashes erupted between some bereaved families and the supporters of the judicial reforms.

“Ben-Gvir came here despite repeated calls by bereaved families over the past days, asking him not to do so. It a disgraceful provocation that shows no respect for our fallen sons,” Shaula Levi, a bereaved mother, told Channel 12 TV news.

In the Druze town of Isfiya in northern Israel, protesters prevented Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel from entering the military cemetery. Gamliel had to leave without delivering her scheduled speech.

The far-right government’s plan to “overhaul” the judicial system has torn apart the Israeli society, sparking mass weekly demonstrations over the past four months.

Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it marks the Independence Day on different dates every year based on the Hebrew calendar.

20230426-065602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High-level ministerial meeting to take up UNSC reforms

    SL crisis is warning to other Asian nations like Pak, B’desh,...

    Zardari, Nawaz Sharif disown petrol price hike in Pakistan

    Biden’s legal troubles (Opinion)