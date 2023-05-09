INDIA

Israel minister cuts short India visit, to return after meeting PM

NewsWire
0
0

Within hours of his arrival in New Delhi for a three-day visit, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has cut short his visit to return home owing to certain security related developments in that country.

Official sources said that Cohen is expected to return later on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cohen informed about his change of plans in a tweet.

Cohen had arrived earlier on Tuesday for a three-day day visit. His visit was being seen as preparing groundwork for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to India later this year.

“Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed a short while ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and as soon as he landed he received a security update,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

“In light of the events in Israel, Foreign Minister Cohen decided to cut short his diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today,” it said further.

According to reports from Tel Aviv, Israel has launched a major military offensive targetting some militants in Gaza Strip.

20230509-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

    Amit Shah’s water bottle cost Rs 850, water will be expensive...

    IPL Turning Point: Harpreet Brar breaks the back of Hyderabad’s batting...

    Delhi man rapes dog, arrested