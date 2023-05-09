Within hours of his arrival in New Delhi for a three-day visit, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has cut short his visit to return home owing to certain security related developments in that country.

Official sources said that Cohen is expected to return later on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cohen informed about his change of plans in a tweet.

Cohen had arrived earlier on Tuesday for a three-day day visit. His visit was being seen as preparing groundwork for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to India later this year.

“Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed a short while ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and as soon as he landed he received a security update,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

“In light of the events in Israel, Foreign Minister Cohen decided to cut short his diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today,” it said further.

According to reports from Tel Aviv, Israel has launched a major military offensive targetting some militants in Gaza Strip.

