WORLD

Israel, Morocco ink deals to strengthen transportation cooperation

NewsWire
0
2

Israel and Morocco signed three agreements on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the transportation sector, the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety said in a statement.

The Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohammed Abdeljalil signed the agreements in Rabat with visiting Israeli Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The first of the three agreements focuses on maritime trade cooperation. It aims to strengthen maritime trade relations between the two countries and encourage direct links between seaports. It also encourages knowledge and experience exchange in maritime and port logistics, joint research, and contacts between shipping professionals.

The second agreement, which deals with road safety and innovation, aims to enhance cooperation in road safety management strategies, integration of innovative technologies, urban and infrastructure planning, car accident investigations, and promote research and innovation in road safety.

The third agreement is about mutual recognition and conversion of driver’s licenses. According to the third agreement, drivers will be able to use their original license in the other country or convert it to a local license.

20230530-011603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League postpones weekend’s matches as mark of respect for Queen

    Bosses scared that employees slack off while WFH: Satya Nadella

    Japan core consumer prices hit 8-year high in September

    Pegula bests Azarenka to reach Guadalajara Open final