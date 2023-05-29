Israel and Morocco signed three agreements on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the transportation sector, the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety said in a statement.

The Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohammed Abdeljalil signed the agreements in Rabat with visiting Israeli Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The first of the three agreements focuses on maritime trade cooperation. It aims to strengthen maritime trade relations between the two countries and encourage direct links between seaports. It also encourages knowledge and experience exchange in maritime and port logistics, joint research, and contacts between shipping professionals.

The second agreement, which deals with road safety and innovation, aims to enhance cooperation in road safety management strategies, integration of innovative technologies, urban and infrastructure planning, car accident investigations, and promote research and innovation in road safety.

The third agreement is about mutual recognition and conversion of driver’s licenses. According to the third agreement, drivers will be able to use their original license in the other country or convert it to a local license.

