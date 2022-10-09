WORLD

Israel nabs 6 Palestinians for suspected links to deadly shooting attack

The Israeli police have arrested six Palestinians for their suspected links to a deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Saturday, as the search for the shooter is still underway.

The gunman opened fire at a military checkpoint near Shuafat, a Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem, killing Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old female sergeant with the military police, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the military.

Four other people were injured, including a security guard who sustained serious injuries, according to a statement issued by the Israeli police.

Police said army troops, police officers and Shin Bet internal security agents have been on a large-scale manhunt since Saturday night for the shooter identified as Udi Tamimi, a 22-year-old resident of the refugee camp of Shuafat.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered condolences to the family of the killed soldier and vowed to “bring the heinous murderers to justice.”

The shooting came just hours after the Israeli troops killed two Palestinian teenagers during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The two Palestinians, aged 14 and 17, were shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces in clashes in two separate locations in the West Bank.

This is the latest bloodletting in mounting tensions between Israelis and Palestinians amid nightly Israeli military raids, which, according to figures issued by the Red Crescent, have claimed the lives of at least 100 Palestinians since January.

