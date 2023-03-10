WORLD

Israel ready to help transform Italy into energy hub: Netanyahu

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to help energy-starved Italy transform into a regional energy hub during his visit to the Italian capital.

After meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Netanyahu said on Friday that he wanted to increase natural gas exports to Europe via Italy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such a move would be welcome in Italy, which has struggled to replace natural gas imports from Russia.

Netanyahu and Meloni did not reveal the specifics of the import scheme.

“Italy has said it wants to be a hub for the supply of energy to Europe,” said Netanyahu. “We think exactly the same thing, and we have gas reserves that we will start exporting, and we would like to expedite more gas exports to Europe through Italy.”

In November 2022, Israel signed an initial agreement with Italian energy giant Eni and France’s TotalEnergies to facilitate explorations for natural gas near Israel’s Mediterranean border with Lebanon. Netanyahu mentioned the deal with Eni on Friday and said he would like to see it carried “to a much higher level.”

Netanyahu vowed to build deeper ties with Italy in other sectors as well, including water supplies and cyber-security.

Meloni said Italy’s ties with Israel were “important … and would increase in importance.”

Netanyahu will remain in Italy through Sunday, meeting with political, business and religious leaders.

20230311-034403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GCC calls for participation in Iran’s nuke deal talks

    Body of man killed by IS found in Afghanistan

    Pakistan army chief Bajwa begins farewell visits

    Qantas signs 2nd major sustainable fuel deal