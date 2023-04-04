WORLD

Israel records highest monthly tourist arrivals since Dec 2019

NewsWire
0
0

The number of tourists who visited Israel in March reached 3,51,900, said a report issued by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

This is the highest monthly figure since December 2019. The latest figure reflects the gradual recovery of Israel’s inbound tourism since the country opened its borders to vaccinated and recovered tourists in January 2022 and to unvaccinated ones as well two months later.

Accordingly, the number of tourists who visited Israel in the first quarter of this year reached 9,16,300, which is about three times the figure in January-March last year, according to the bureau’s data published on Tuesday.

The number of tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter is close to the figure registered in the first quarter of 2019, which was 1.05 million tourists, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of Chinese tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter this year rose to 4,200, compared to 500 in the first three months of 2022.

20230405-014804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIH Pro League: India women beat Argentina in shoot-out after 3-3...

    Telehealth startup Cerebral to reduce 15% of workforce

    Not all doom and gloom; we’ll be flying under the radar:...

    Champions League: Opening matches vital for Spanish giants Barca, Atletico