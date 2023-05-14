Israel announced on Sunday the reopening of crossings between the country and the coastal enclave of Gaza Strip after a fragile truce was agreed following five days of deadly fighting.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced in a statement to reopen the crossing of Kerem Shalom for cargo trucks and the Erez crossing, the only pedestrian passage between Gaza and Israel, after six-day closure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ghasan Alyan, the head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories under the Israeli Defense Ministry (IDF), said in a statement that the crossings and the maritime area controlled by Israel are being reopened gradually, adding “the full opening will be possible following further assessments of the situation.”

In the early afternoon, Israel’s Homefront Command announced in a statement that all security restrictions in the country have been lifted.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military operation that began on May 9, saying: “With complete surprise and continuous initiative, we thwarted the entire top of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.”

During the fightings, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes, killing at least 33 Palestinians and injuring more than 150 others, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli military reported that 1,469 rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza throughout the five days, among which 1,139 rockets hit Israeli territory.

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service, two people were killed in Israel since the conflicts began.

