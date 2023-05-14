WORLD

Israel reopens crossings with Gaza Strip as fragile truce holds

NewsWire
0
0

Israel announced on Sunday the reopening of crossings between the country and the coastal enclave of Gaza Strip after a fragile truce was agreed following five days of deadly fighting.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced in a statement to reopen the crossing of Kerem Shalom for cargo trucks and the Erez crossing, the only pedestrian passage between Gaza and Israel, after six-day closure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ghasan Alyan, the head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories under the Israeli Defense Ministry (IDF), said in a statement that the crossings and the maritime area controlled by Israel are being reopened gradually, adding “the full opening will be possible following further assessments of the situation.”

In the early afternoon, Israel’s Homefront Command announced in a statement that all security restrictions in the country have been lifted.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military operation that began on May 9, saying: “With complete surprise and continuous initiative, we thwarted the entire top of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.”

During the fightings, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes, killing at least 33 Palestinians and injuring more than 150 others, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli military reported that 1,469 rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza throughout the five days, among which 1,139 rockets hit Israeli territory.

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service, two people were killed in Israel since the conflicts began.

20230514-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IOC Executive Board reallocates London 2012 gold medal to China’s Qieyang...

    S.Korean airlines to impose record fuel surcharges on int’l routes

    Afghanistan imposes night-time curfew in 31 provinces (Ld)

    PTI leader, 9 others killed in attack on vehicle