Israel reports 1,278 new Covid-19 cases; 61,956 in total

Jerusalem, July 27 (IANS) Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,278 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 61,956.

The death toll from the virus rose to 470 after 13 new deaths were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 310 to 303, out of 731 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries increased to 27,025, with 108 new ones, while the number of active cases reached 34,461.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government approved a plan to allocate one-time assistance grants to all citizens in order to encourage consumption and employment and support Israeli economy.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, every citizen will receive a grant of 750 new shekels ($220), with additional 500 shekels for each child up to the third child.

It was also decided that those with an annual income in excess of 651,000 new shekels will not be eligible to receive a grant.

The total amount of the grant plan, which will be submitted to the parliament for legislation, is 6.5 billion new shekels.

