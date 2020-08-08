Canindia News

Israel reports 1,333 new Covid-19 cases; 82,324 in total

Jerusalem, Aug 9 (IANS) Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,333 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 82,324.

According to the ministry, the death toll reached 593 with 12 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 369 to 388, out of 807 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 57,071, with 1,758 new ones, while the number of active cases dropped to 24,658.

Earlier in the day, many Israeli shop owners reopened their businesses, after a decision by the Israeli cabinet on Thursday to lift the weekend restriction.

The cabinet also cancelled the restriction on public playgrounds.

