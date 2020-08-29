Israel reports 1,465 new Covid-19 cases; 113,465 in total

Jerusalem, Aug 30 (IANS) The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 113,465, with 1,465 new cases, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 906 after 12 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 414 to 438, out of 861 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 92,104, with 1,053 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 20,455.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed a team of ministers to resolve the issue of ultra-Orthodox Jews travelling to the Ukrainian city of Uman amid the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Every year, tens of thousands of religious Jews were expected to fly to Uman on the Jewish New Year in September to pray at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who founded the Hasidic Jewish movement named after him at the end of the 18th century.

However, Ronni Gamzu, Israel’s Covid-19 project manager, expressed his objection to the mass travel amid the efforts to prevent the virus spread.

