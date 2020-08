Jerusalem, Aug 18 (IANS) Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 2,071 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 94,751.

The ministry also reported a total of 692 death cases, with seven new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 382 to 399, out of 841 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 70,291, with 1,781 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 23,774.

–IANS

pgh/