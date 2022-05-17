The Israeli Army has said it shot down an unmanned aircraft launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group into Israeli airspace.

In a statement, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that soldiers had monitored the drone “throughout the incident” before intercepting it.

The military did not elaborate on the incident but added that it will “continue to operate to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty”.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the alleged incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah fought a deadly war in 2006 which ended with a fragile truce.

Israel estimates that Hezbollah holds an arsenal of nearly 150,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

