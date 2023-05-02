WORLD

Israel strikes Gaza military posts in response to rockets firing

Israel carried out airstrikes on Tuesday night on the posts that belong to Palestinian militant groups led by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

Palestinian security officials in Gaza said that Israeli reconnaissance drones and fighter jets hovered over the coastal enclave, ruled by Hamas, and then several explosions were heard in the northern and central Gaza Strip and western Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Israeli military spokesman said in a press statement that the Israeli air forces began to strike on militants’ posts in the Gaza Strip in response to the earlier rocket attacks from the enclave at southern Israel.

No injuries were reported following the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the security officials said.

