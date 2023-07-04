INDIA

Israel strikes military sites, air defence battery in Syria in overnight clash

Israel launched a missile strike on military sites in Syria’s central province of Homs, causing material damage, the Syrian Army said in a statement.

According to the statement on Sunday, the missiles triggered the Syrian air defences, which intercepted some of the missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the attack targeted weapon depots of the Iranian-backed militias, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the attack, Syria launched an anti-aircraft missile into Israeli territory, which exploded in midair and caused no injuries, the Israeli military said in a statement on Sunday.

In response to the Syrian missile attack, Israeli fighter jets then struck the Syrian air defence battery from which the anti-aircraft missile was launched into Israeli territory and “other targets in the area,” the Israeli statement added.

The Israeli military did not comment on the airstrikes in Homs.

The Syrian Army occasionally launches missiles in response to frequent Israeli airstrikes within the country.

