An Israeli missile strike hit the international airport of Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, causing material damage, a Syrian military statement said.

Local news websites on Wednesday said the missiles came from over the Mediterranean, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Israel fired four missiles against the airport and surrounding warehouses, causing explosions to “what is believed to be a shipment of Iranian missiles”.

The Israeli attack on Wednesday is the 22nd against Syrian sites this year, following a deadly strike earlier last week in the city of Masyaf.

20220901-052203