Israel, Syria exchange fire over border drone surveillance

A brief fire exchange between Israel and Syria broke out after shots were fired at an Israeli reconnaissance drone near the disputed border.

“Shots were fired from Syrian territory toward an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) drone conducting routine surveillance activity,” the Israeli military said on Wednesday in a statement.

“As a response … IDF machine gun fire was directed toward the originating area of the shots in Syria,” it added.

The Syrian fire did not damage the drone, which “successfully completed its mission,” according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Israeli and Syrian armies have been on high alert along their shared border amid ongoing tensions, with occasional cross-border skirmishes over the past years.

20230525-020003

