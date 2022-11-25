WORLD

Israel to allocate 4G, 5G services in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has agreed to allocate 4G and 5G services for mobile phones in the West Bank, said a Palestinian officia.

Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund, told reporters of Israel’s decision, which the Palestinian authorities have accepted, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mustafa, also an economic advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said that the Palestinian and Israeli sides are in the process of negotiating the details of implementing the decision.

The Palestinians in the West Bank began using the 3G services for mobile phones in January 2018 after 12 years of negotiations with the Israeli side.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly accused Israel, which controls the crossings of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, of using security and economic excuses to continue imposing restrictions on the Palestinian telecommunications sector.

20221125-121205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll rises to 13 in Russian fighter jet crash

    S.Korea issues navigational warning for ships over firing drills

    3 rockets land near air base housing US experts in W....

    Australian farmers to get relief package for mouse plague