WORLD

Israel to connect Karish gas field to national system within days

NewsWire
0
0

Israel’s Energy Ministry has said in a statement that it was preparing to connect the Karish gas field to the national natural gas transmission system in the coming days.

The Karish gas field, located in the Mediterranean Sea off the shores of Israel and Lebanon, is in dispute between the two countries. Israel claims it is within its economic zone, while Lebanon claims it is in the disputed waters.

The Israeli statement said on Friday that in the coming days, inspection of the rig and the transmission system from the rig to the Israeli national network will begin, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the current stage, there will be no natural gas production yet. The systems will be tested by natural gas flowing in the opposite direction, from the shore to the rig, it noted.

Lebanese authorities are trying to reach a solution with Israel to end a dispute over maritime borders, which has escalated after Israel on June 5 sent a vessel to the Karish field.

On Wednesday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the border demarcation negotiations between the two countries have made progress, and only a few technical details remain to be solved.

The Lebanese military organisation Hezbollah recently threatened to attack Karish rig if Israel proceeds with its plans to extract gas from the disputed area without first resolving the maritime border dispute with Lebanon.

20220917-053605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk is now $100bn richer than Jeff Bezos

    Now anyone can migrate WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, vice...

    S.Korean Covid patients will be allowed to put votes directly into...

    Multiple candidacy heralds scattering of votes in Palestinian polls