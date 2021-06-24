Israel announced on Thursday that it will expand the allowed fishing zone off the Gaza Strip and will allow the entry of some raw materials for industries.

The permitted range for fishing will be expanded from 6 nautical miles, or some 11 km, to 9 nautical miles, or some 16.7 km, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, said in a statement.

In addition, several raw materials for “essential civilian factories” could be imported from Israel to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, a passageway for goods, the Xinhua news agency reported.The moves will take effect on Friday, the office said.

Easing the restrictions comes “in light of the security calm over the past weeks,” the office said.

