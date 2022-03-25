WORLD

Israel to host top diplomats of US, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has announced that it will host meetings with four visiting Foreign Ministers this Sunday and Monday.

The US Secretary of State, and Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of “historic” diplomatic meetings at the invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to a statement released by the Ministry.

Israel signed an agreement with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalise ties in 2020. The agreement came as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, in which Sudan also agreed to normalise ties with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220326-043602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh inks pact with China to buy vaccines

    Egypt vows to keep food prices in fair range amid Russia-Ukraine...

    Ethiopia logs 935 fresh Covid cases

    Restrictions further eased in Kathmandu Valley