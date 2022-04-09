WORLD

‘Israel to increase operations in West Bank after Tel Aviv deadly attack’

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered on Friday the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to increase operations in the West Bank, after a deadly attack in Tel Aviv a day earlier.

According to a statement released by the IDF, Kochavi held a morning meeting with senior military officers to grasp the country’s current security situation amid the rise of attacks on civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three Israeli civilians died during a gun attack in a crowded bar in the Israeli coastal city on Thursday evening. The shooter, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Jenin, was later killed by Israeli security forces.

This was the fourth deadly attack in Israel in fewer than three weeks, during which a total of 14 people have been killed.

The military will increase operational activity in the northern West Bank, the IDF statement said, adding the Israeli forces will “increase defensive efforts” along the West Bank barrier.

Israel built the West Bank barrier wall in response to the Second Intifada, a popular Palestinian uprising against Israel from 2000 to 2005. Israel says the wall was meant to stop waves of suicide bombings during the period, while Palestinians call it a racial segregation wall.

“All of these counterterrorism efforts aim to thwart future terrorist attacks,” the IDF said.

Israeli military and police forces have been on high alert since the current wave of attacks began in mid-March.

20220409-052404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak journalist Ajay Lalwani shot dead while getting haircut

    Pakistan ‘pledges’ to make ‘all-out efforts’ to protect Chinese citizens

    2 more Italian regions move to upper Covid risk level

    Guterres alarmed at continued airstrikes in Yemen