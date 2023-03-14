WORLD

Israel to install AI safety warning system on passenger trains

NewsWire
0
0

Israel Railways will install an artificial intelligence (AI)-based safety warning system on passenger trains, the state-owned company said in a statement.

The electro-optic systems, developed by the Israeli technology company Rail Vision, can detect humans, vehicles, animals, and vegetation near and on the track, with an extended visual range of up to 2 km in most weather and light conditions, thus preventing collisions and reducing downtime, reports Xinhua news agency.

The system combines sensitive imaging sensors with AI and deep learning technology to detect and classify obstacles, and then generates real-time visual and acoustic alerts for both the driver and the operator’s command-and-control centre, according to the tech company.

The systems will be installed in the first phase on ten locomotives for continuing experiments, development, and improvement, the statement said.

20230314-130004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid: New York sees four-fold rise in pediatric hospitalisations

    Anderson makes peace with England omission; says he’s in a good...

    UN biodiversity talks close to adoption: COP15 President China

    Japanese govt upgrades economic views on 5 regions