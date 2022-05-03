Israel has announced that it would establish a national database to make vast government data accessible for research and development (R&D).

It was announced on Tuesday in a joint statement issued by Israel’s Ministry of Finance, National Digital Agency and Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aim of the project is to make government and public databases accessible to researchers, manufacturers and other persons of interest, the statement said.

This will encourage academic R&D of technological innovative solutions for government issues to benefit Israel’s society, economy and science.

Today, access to Israeli government databases is limited and complicated, the statement noted, adding that access to health, welfare, education, infrastructure and finance databases will assist decision-makers and scientists to improve the quality of life in Israel.

The Israeli government called on leading Israeli data companies and entrepreneurs to offer solutions, through a tender, to make the data accessible while maintaining information privacy, ethics and safety.

20220504-045806