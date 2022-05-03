SCI-TECHWORLD

Israel to set up database to make govt data accessible for R&D

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has announced that it would establish a national database to make vast government data accessible for research and development (R&D).

It was announced on Tuesday in a joint statement issued by Israel’s Ministry of Finance, National Digital Agency and Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aim of the project is to make government and public databases accessible to researchers, manufacturers and other persons of interest, the statement said.

This will encourage academic R&D of technological innovative solutions for government issues to benefit Israel’s society, economy and science.

Today, access to Israeli government databases is limited and complicated, the statement noted, adding that access to health, welfare, education, infrastructure and finance databases will assist decision-makers and scientists to improve the quality of life in Israel.

The Israeli government called on leading Israeli data companies and entrepreneurs to offer solutions, through a tender, to make the data accessible while maintaining information privacy, ethics and safety.

20220504-045806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s intent to study bioweapons reopens Covid origin controversy

    NASA-Boeing to launch Starliner to space station in May 2022

    Yuvraj Singh launches NFT collection with Colexion

    Google begins work on Hyderabad campus, largest outside its headquarters (Lead,...