Israel, UAE unveil jointly-developed autonomous vessel

An unmanned vessel, jointly developed by Israel and the UAE was unveiled at a Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, according to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The vessel was jointly developed by the Israeli government company IAI, the UAE state-owned technology group EDGE, and the Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, the IAI said on Monday.

The vessel, designed for commercial and military missions, includes autonomous systems, robotics, sonar, sensors, imaging systems, and advanced algorithms that will enable a variety of maritime capabilities, it added.

The capabilities include intelligence gathering, border and coastal patrols, mine detection, submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare, as well as the deployment of platforms for aircraft that take off and land vertically, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition is held from February 20 to 24.

