WORLD

Israel unveils unmanned submarine for intelligence-gathering operations

NewsWire
0
0

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a state-run aerospace and defence company, has unveiled the “first of its kind” intelligence unmanned submarine.

With a length of 10.9 meters and a diameter of 1.9 meters, the new underwater vehicle, named BlueWhale, is designed to carry out covert intelligence-gathering operations, detect other submarines and collect acoustic intelligence, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the IAI.

The IAI stated that the submarine is able to perform most tasks of a manned submarine, without operators at sea for weeks, and with minimal costs and maintenance.

The submarine has successfully completed thousands of hours of autonomous operations, including gathering intelligence to locate targets at sea and onshore, identifying naval mines, and gathering acoustic intelligence.

For collecting intelligence information above water, the BlueWhale is equipped with a telescopic mast, which emerges from the water during diving and detects targets at sea and onshore using radar and electro-optical systems mounted on it.

Through satellite communication antennas on the mast, the information collected in real-time can be transmitted to dedicated command posts anywhere in the world, at sea, or on land, according to the IAI.

The submarine is also equipped with a dedicated synthetic aperture sonar for mine detection and a sensor suite that ensures safe movement underwater and near the water’s surface.

20230505-054403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch

    India among 66 teams to compete at Chengdu 2022 World TT...

    15 dead in Afghanistan as Taliban announces Eid ceasefire (Ld)

    Apple to roll out iOS 16 to iPad soon with Stage...