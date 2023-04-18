WORLD

Israel voices ‘concern’ over conflict in Sudan

NewsWire
Israel has said it was “following with concern” the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.

“Israel wants stability and security for Sudan,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on Twitter, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel calls on all parties to refrain from violence and to return to the path of internal reconciliation, in order to conclude the process of governmental transition with a large consensus,” the spokesman wrote.

The armed clashes that erupted in Khartoum on Saturday left at least 97 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The conflict is expected to postpone the signing of a deal to normalize ties between Israel and Sudan, which is expected to take place after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government, according to commentators on state-owned Kan TV news.

Sudan first agreed to normalise ties with Israel in 2020. After paying a visit to Sudanese capital of Khartoum in February, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the final normalization deal is expected to be signed by the end of 2023.

