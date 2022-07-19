Israel has warned Lebanon that actions by Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based armed group and party, can spark a regional escalation.

“Israel is prepared to act against any threat,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during a tour at the Lebanese border on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz took the tour a day after the Israeli army intercepted what it said was a drone sent by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group that crossed into the country from Lebanon.

“We do not seek confrontation but whoever tries to attack our sovereignty or Israeli citizens — will learn very quickly that they have made a serious mistake,” Lapid said.

Gantz warned that Israel is “prepared in all areas — land, sea, air and cyber,” if attempts by Iran or its allies will continue.

“We see the crisis in Lebanon, which is hurting its citizens,” he said. “Lebanon and its leaders know very well that if they choose the path of confrontation — they will be hurt and get burned severely. If they choose the path of stability — they will be helping the Lebanese people,” he said.

Hezbollah has sporadically sent drones into Israeli airspace, defining them as reconnaissance missions.

