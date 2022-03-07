WORLD

‘Israel will continue mediate between Moscow, Kiev even if chances low’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his country will continue to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if the prospects for success are slim amid the ongoing war.

“We will continue to assist as needed,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Even if the chance is not great — as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability.”

Bennett’s remarks came made a day after his three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, after which he flew to Berlin for consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He also spoke on the phone with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On early Sunday, Bennett and Zelensky held their third phone call within 24 hours, Bennett’s office said in a statement, without providing further details.

The talks came after Israel offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia last week.

