WORLD

Israel won’t be bound by Iran nuclear deal: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron that his country objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and would not be bound by it.

“The Prime Minister made clear to the President that Israel opposes a return to the deal and would not be obligated by such an agreement,” the PM’s office said on Monday in a statement, adding that the country “will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability”.

The two leaders discussed the Iranian nuclear issue over the phone “at length,” the office noted.

Lapid warned that Tehran was presenting a “take it or leave it” offer that included “new elements that go beyond the limits of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”.

JCPOA refers to the nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in July 2015, in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Macron emphasised “his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” according to the Israeli statement.

The talk came as negotiators in Vienna were reportedly close to an agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Israel opposes the former nuclear deal as well as the emerging agreement, charging it will not prevent Iran from attempting to obtain nuclear weapons without the burden of the sanctions.

Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful.

20220823-032603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkish Prez, Greek PM vow to boost cooperation ‘despite disagreements’

    J-Hope’s ‘More’ debuts at No. 82 on Billboard main singles chart

    ‘Greece benefits from healthy bond with China under BRI cooperation’

    ‘Tarbooz politics’ in Pak: Politician distributes watermelons with his name carved...