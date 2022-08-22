Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron that his country objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and would not be bound by it.

“The Prime Minister made clear to the President that Israel opposes a return to the deal and would not be obligated by such an agreement,” the PM’s office said on Monday in a statement, adding that the country “will continue to do everything to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear capability”.

The two leaders discussed the Iranian nuclear issue over the phone “at length,” the office noted.

Lapid warned that Tehran was presenting a “take it or leave it” offer that included “new elements that go beyond the limits of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”.

JCPOA refers to the nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in July 2015, in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Macron emphasised “his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” according to the Israeli statement.

The talk came as negotiators in Vienna were reportedly close to an agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Israel opposes the former nuclear deal as well as the emerging agreement, charging it will not prevent Iran from attempting to obtain nuclear weapons without the burden of the sanctions.

Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful.

20220823-032603