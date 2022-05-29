Israeli archaeologists have exposed a segment of the 2,000-year-old low-level aqueduct that supplied water to ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement.

The segment was unearthed in an IAA excavation in Jerusalem’s East Talpiot neighbourhood, also known as Armon Hanetziv, the statement added on Sunday.

The aqueduct, which was operated alongside a high-level one, winds along a route of 21 km from Solomon’s Pools located south of Bethlehem in the West Bank to Old Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aqueduct was the main source of water supply to Jerusalem until the early British mandate nearly 100 years ago when the newly-invented electric pumps replaced it, the IAA noted.

