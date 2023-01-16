WORLD

Israeli bus under shooting attack near West Bank settlements: Army

NewsWire
0
0

An Israeli bus driving between Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank came under a shooting attack, the army said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which took place at Gush Etzion, a major settlement bloc in the central West Bank, it added.

After the bus was hit by gunshots, the Israeli troops launched searches in the area, but the assailants have remained at large, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It was the latest incident in escalating tensions in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been carrying out daily arrest raids since March 2022.

Israel says the raids aim to arrest suspects in a string of attacks that killed 29 people.

The West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip, was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Despite international condemnations, Israel has maintained its control over the territory.

20230116-094003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK keen to ease immigration rules for Indians in exchange for...

    Massive 6.9-magnitude quake jolts Peru

    Colorado Guv signs landmark bill guaranteeing women’s right to abortion

    Russia’s recognition ‘unjustified’ act: European defence ministers