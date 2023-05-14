WORLD

Israeli cities to stage strike over controversial property tax law

NewsWire
0
0

The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel has announced that they would stage a general strike on Monday over a controversial property tax law promoted by the government.

The planned law will oblige wealthy local authorities to redistribute the revenues of business property taxes to weaker cities to encourage their home construction.

Under the law, local authorities have to transfer up to 28 per cent of their annual property tax profit to a new dedicated fund, Xinhua news agency reported.

The federation, which incorporates all municipalities and local councils in Israel, said on Sunday that the planned law will severely harm the residents and many sectors, including education, welfare, and culture.

It added: “It is not our duty to take care of budgetary sources for solving national crises.”

Following the strike announcement, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich convened a press conference in which he said that the planned law is intended solely to deal with the national housing crisis.

The strike, which will begin on Monday morning, includes the shutdown of schools and kindergartens, as well as all municipal services such as garbage disposal, sewage, security, welfare, inspection, and culture services.

Few municipalities, however, including the Jerusalem Municipality, said they would not join the strike.

20230515-050404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India begins ‘Operation Kaveri’ to rescue Indians stranded in Sudan

    Putin forgot a great WWII lesson that the best Soviet soldiers...

    2 separate shootings in US city kills 1 person, injures another

    Argentina’s Covid-19 health status ‘very favorable’, says Health Minister