WORLD

Israeli court rejects appeal to free Palestinian prisoner in hunger striker

NewsWire
Israeli military court rejected an appeal to release a Palestinian prisoner whose health has been worsening amid his 165-day hunger strike in protest at his detention without trial or charge.

Justice Eyal Yinon ruled that despite Khalil Awawdeh’s deteriorated medical condition, “the danger he poses still doesn’t allow his release”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israel’s Ha’aretz daily.

The judge said that the improvement of Awawdeh’s health “rests on his own hands,” and the court can only hope he will end his hunger strike.

Ahlam Haddad, Awawdeh’s lawyer, confirmed the appeal was rejected and said that “the ruling poses a danger to her client’s life,” adding she plans to petition Supreme Court in an attempt to release him.

Awawdeh was evacuated to a hospital last Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated.

Israel maintains that Khalil Awawdeh is a militant of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, while Awawdeh denies the allegation.

The Islamic Jihad demanded his release during the Egyptian-brokered cease-fire deal with Israel, which ended the three-day deadly fighting in the Gaza Strip earlier in August. The group did not identify him as a member.

