WORLD

Israeli drone crashes in Syria: Israeli army

An Israeli drone crashed in Syria during “routine activity,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“There had been no breach of information,” the military said on Wednesday, adding that the incident was under investigation. The statement did not provide more details.

Israel has conducted a shadow war in Syria over the past years, with numerous airstrikes aimed at Iranian targets or weapons convoys belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepted a drone belonging to Hamas, a Palestinian faction ruling the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it was downed over Gaza’s airspace and “did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians in the surrounding area”.

