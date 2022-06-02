INDIA

Israeli Dy PM Gantz meets PM Modi, discusses defence cooperation

Visiting Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Benjamin Gantz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and contribute to global stability.

The visit comes as 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the official diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Modi and Gantz, who is also the Defence Minister, reviewed the rapid growth in defence cooperation between their countried over the past few years, and the former encouraged Israeli defence companies to benefit from opportunities of co-development and co-production in India.

During the meeting, Gantz emphasised the opportunity to invest further in defense cooperation between the two countries, while building on shared values in order to contribute to global stability.

Earlier, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

